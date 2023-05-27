Teyana Taylor Bares it All in Black Mônot Cut-Out Gown and Sandal Heels at the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023

Teyana Taylor attended the 2023 amfAR Cannes Gala in Cap d’Antibes, France on May 25.

The “White Men Can’t Jump” star was clad in a jet black Mônot gown with gloved long sleeves and a bodycon fit. The garment featured a large low-cut angular cut-out at the midsection and on the sleeves that further diversified Taylor’s silhouette. From the cut-out, the garment transitioned into a sleek floor-sweeping skirt.

Teyana Taylor attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. CREDIT: WireImage

Rounding out her look, Taylor donned whimsical silver face jewelry that clung to her bottom lip worn with coordinating silver studs. As for her hair, the professional dancer wore her dark tresses in a short shaggy style.

Although her footwear was not visible thanks to the lengthy hem of her dress, it’s likely Taylor sported some sort of sandal heel in a similarly neutral tone to match her dress. Strappy sandal heels, no matter the style, are a closet staple for many celebrities, Taylor included, on and off the red carpet.

When it comes to fashion, Taylor is known for her versatility. She has a personal fashion aesthetic that combines streetwear swag with high-fashion glamorous looks. She has made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailers, PrettyLittleThing and Reebok.

Teyana Taylor attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

