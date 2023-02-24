×
Tessa Thompson Serves Up Drama in 3D Floral Suit & Chunky Sandals at ‘Creed III’ Screening

By Amina Ayoud
Tessa Thompson attended the “Creed III” HBCU fan screening presented by MGM Studios at Regal Atlantic Station yesterday in Atlanta. Thompson went for an all-black ensemble comprised of a sharp menswear-inspired suiting moment with chunky sandals.

Thompson’s look featured an oversized black blazer with a boxy silhouette and a 3D floral appliqué that sat on a singular shoulder. On bottom, the British thespian styled satin trousers with a loose baggy fit that would otherwise look casual saved only for the shiny finish.

Tessa Thompson attends the "Creed III" HBCU fan screening presented by MGM Studios at Regal Atlantic Station on Feb. 23, 2023 in Atlanta.
Tessa Thompson attends the “Creed III” HBCU fan screening presented by MGM Studios at Regal Atlantic Station on Feb. 23, 2023, in Atlanta.
CREDIT: Getty Images for MGM Studios

Thompson stacked on a myriad of silver and gold rings in varying styles and sizes, worn with gold hoops and studs encrusted with colorful gemstones and pearls. The fashionable figure wore her hair in lengthy braids parted down the middle, cascading down her shoulders.

(L-R) Jonathan Majors, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson attend the CREED III HBCU fan screening presented by MGM Studios at Regal Atlantic Station on Feb. 23, 2023 in Atlanta.
(L-R) Jonathan Majors, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson attend the CREED III HBCU fan screening presented by MGM Studios at Regal Atlantic Station on Feb. 23, 2023, in Atlanta.
CREDIT: Getty Images for MGM Studios
Tessa Thompson attends the "Creed III" HBCU fan screening presented by MGM Studios at Regal Atlantic Station on Feb. 23, 2023 in Atlanta.
Tessa Thompson attends the “Creed III” HBCU fan screening presented by MGM Studios at Regal Atlantic Station on Feb. 23, 2023, in Atlanta.
CREDIT: Getty Images for MGM Studios

When it came down to footwear, the “Thor: Love and Thunder” star sported chunky black sandal heels paired with sheer socks that gave a peekaboo effect. The shoes were also situated with block heels ranging around 2 to 3 inches in height.

Tessa Thompson attends the "Creed III" HBCU fan screening presented by MGM Studios at Regal Atlantic Station on Feb. 23, 2023 in Atlanta.
A closer look at Tessa Thompson’s shoes.
CREDIT: Getty Images for MGM Studios

Thompson is not one to go the expected route when it comes to fashion. Whether she’s experimenting with fun beauty looks or putting twists on classic pieces, her choices regularly land her on best-dressed lists.

The day before, Thompson appeared on an episode of “Good Morning America” in New York. Thompson was outfitted in a preppy ensemble which included a plaid midi-length dress in a peachy pink hue. As for footwear, she stepped out in black pointed ankle boots.

