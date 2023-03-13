Singer Tems Goes Viral at Oscars 2023 With View-Blocking Big White Dress

The Oscars is known for eliciting numerous viral moments on and off the red carpet — and one of this year’s most-discussed moments online is owed to Tems. The musician, nominated for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” made waves on social media from her choice of dress.

Tems attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 13, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The dress in question was a white Lever Couture number, featuring a frothy tulle skirt and train. However, its greatest statement came from a rounded tulle headpiece — which, due to its larger shape, was noticeably seen blocking the views of other audience members during the ceremony.

On Twitter, commentators were quick to point out the dress’ large shape and silhouette as an obstacle for those in attendance. “Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud,” one Twitter user stated.

Related Salma Hayek Shines in Sequin Thigh-High Slit Dress & Lacy Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 With Daughter Valentina Pinault Melissa Rivers Reveals Oscars' Best Dressed & Most 'Underwhelming' Looks on the 2023 Red Carpet '90 Day Fiance' Host Shaun Robinson Parties in Barely-There Heels for Oscar Night at Byron Allen's Celebration

Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud. pic.twitter.com/HQ8lSYQBUV — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) March 13, 2023

“When all is said and done, that Tems dress was inconsiderate,” another stated. “People seated beside and behind you are uncomfortable, and twisting their necks because of your dress??? Amazing dress for the red carpet, not a seated event. It’s that simple.”

One commentator shared a photo of a larger shot of the Dolby Theatre’s interior, showing how large Tems’ headpiece was in the space — and captioned the moment “So rude.”

Actor Devon Sawa even shared his seat from one-to-two rows behind Tems, stating, “Good news is, I’m at the Oscars. Bad news is I can’t see a thing.”

However, others commended Tems for her bold outfit choice, chalking up negative reactions to overreactions.

“what else do you need to see? look at Tems and shut up,” one user stated. Another mentioned the heightened nature of the incident, saying “you’d think that she committed a crime against humanity.”

Still, both perspectives could be seen as accurate and a case for reflection, as another user pointed out.

“Tems looked amazing and that look was also obnoxiously inconsiderate,” their Tweet read. “Both can be true.”

Y’all are insufferable sometimes. This inability to say when something being done by a woman is wrong is ridiculous. Tems looked amazing and that look was also obnoxiously inconsiderate. Both can be true. — Ni. (@NiajaMonet_) March 13, 2023

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show. The night’s winners included Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser. Performances included Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and Stephanie Hsu. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during celebrity arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

PHOTOS: Discover the Oscars 2023 red carpet arrivals in the gallery.