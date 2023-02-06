×
Taylor Swift Does Sparkling Merengue Dance in Midnight Blue Beaded Crop Top & Hidden Heels for Bad Bunny’s Performance at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

By Aaron Royce
Taylor Swift was a vision at the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet tonight in Los Angeles wearing a midnight blue ensemble. Swift’s 10th studio album “Midnights” generated over $230 million in sales and set off a frenzy for The Eras Tour. She is nominated for a bevy of awards, including Best Music Video, Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Before Swift danced to Bad Bunny’s performance inside the Crypto.com Arena, she sparkled in a blue Roberto Cavalli outfit reminiscent of her “Midnights” album cover. The “Lavender Haze” musician‘s two-piece set, styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, featured a long-sleeved turtleneck crop top and matching maxi skirt, which flowed from a bodycon fit into a circular draped train on the carpet. Each was embellished with delicate monochrome beadwork in geometric sprays, seemingly shaped like fireworks.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Taylor Swift at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
A set of large diamond statement earrings and cocktail rings glamorously finished Swift’s ensemble.

When it came to shoes, Swift’s footwear could not be fully seen beneath her skirt’s long hem. However, it’s highly likely the pair encompassed a platform pump or sandal silhouette, as a thick, glossy patent leather sole could be seen peeking beneath the “Bejeweled” singer’s ensemble when she took steps forward on the red carpet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images

In addition to her ongoing success within the music industry, Swift is also making her way up in the film industry. In December last year, it was announced that the musician will be making her feature directorial debut.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

