NFL Network Reporter Taylor Bisciotti Goes Sheer in Gold-Dipped Dress & Shimmering Sandals at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Taylor Bisciotti went for gold this year at the 2023 NFL Honors tonight.

While posing on the red carpet for the occasion at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz., Bisciotti glittered in an embellished gold gown. The NFL Network reporter’s dress featured a sheer gold base with a one-shouldered silhouette, coated in sparkling gold and silver crystals that trailed in an ombre effect towards its hem. Finishing her ensemble was a thin gleaming necklace and earrings, as well as several layered gold and diamond bangle bracelets.

Taylor Bisciotti attends the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. on Feb. 9, 2023. CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

When it came to footwear, Bisciotti also opted to go gold with a set of open-toed sandals. Crafted from smooth metallic gold leather, her style featured thick platform soles with toe and ankle straps for added support. Though the rest of the set could not be seen, it was likely finished with similarly thick block — or possibly thin stiletto — heels totaling at least 4 inches in height to create a soaring base. The style certainly added a sharp height boost to Bisciotti’s statement outfit during the evening.

A closer look at Bisciotti’s sandals. CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

