Clark Hunt’s Wife Tavia Hunt Goes Red-Hot in Corset Dress & Amina Muaddi Pumps at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

By Aaron Royce
Tavia Hunt brought red-hot style to the red carpet for the 2023 NFL Honors.

While posing with her daughter Gracie Hunt and husband — and Kansas City Chiefs CEO — Clark Hunt, Tavia wore a romantic red dress. Her tulle knee-length style featured a bodycon silhouette with allover ruching, accented by sheer elbow-length sleeves. A squared neckline atop a sharply corseted bodice added a bold finish to the piece, which Tavia accessorized with a red lip, a sparkling diamond bracelet and hoop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Hunt finished her outfit with a pair of sleek red Amina Muaddi pumps. Her $1,260 Camelia style featured satin pointed-toe uppers with curved vamps and thin slingback straps. Streamlining the pair were thin 3.75-inch stiletto heels, creating a head-to-toe monochrome moment for Hunt. Her footwear also gained a glamorous boost from large sparkling crystal octagons atop each toe, forming a bold shoe statement.

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt,  Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2023 NFL Honors in the gallery.

