Tariq Woolen Slips on Gucci Suede Loafers With Blazer & Slit Trousers at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Tariq Woolen gave sharp suiting a sleek twist at the 2023 NFL Honors in Phoenix, Ariz. tonight. The annual star-studded ceremony brings together athletes and entertainers to honor some of football’s greats.

Woolen appeared on the red carpet at Symphony Hall in a full-blue suit. The Seattle Seahawks cornerback’s ensemble included a short blazer jacket with coordinating trousers. The overcoat had structured lapels, while the bottoms featured front slits near the hem. The NFL player teamed up both pieces with a matching blue button-down shirt.

Tariq Woolen attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Taking things up a notch, the 23-year-old athlete accessorized with round blue-tinted sunglasses and a blinged-out diamond chain.

Related George Kittle's Wife Claire Kittle Sparkles in Crystal Mesh Dress & Steve Madden Bow-Embellished Pumps at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023 Chloe Flower Gleams in Chocolate Silk Dress at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023 Dion Dawkins' Girlfriend Daiyaana Muhammad Flaunts Black Cutout Dress & Crystal-Embellished Heels at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Rounding out Woolen’s look was the Gucci Joordan Loafer. The Gucci Jordaan is presented in dark brown square G suede and is defined by a slim shape and emblematic horsebit hardware. Made in Italy, the shoe style also had gold-toned hardware, a leather sole and a 0.4-inch heel.

A closer look at Tariq Woolen’s Gucci Joordan Loafers at the NFL Honors on Feb. 9, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red carpet events.

Tariq Woolen attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

PHOTOS: Discover more athlete and celebrity arrivals at the 2023 NFL Honors in the gallery.