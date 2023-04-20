Tamron Hall Is Ready for Spring in Breezy Floral Dress & Gilded Heels at Groundbreaker Awards 2023

Tamron Hall attended the 2023 Groundbreaker Awards yesterday in New York. The ceremony was held in honor of stylists Adair Curtis & Jason Bolden, supermodel Iman and journalist Derek Blasberg.

For the star-studded occasion, the broadcast journalist was outfitted in a slouchy floral maxi dress perfect for spring in bright hues of tangerine, teal and pink. The style was comprised of a high neckline, lengthy sleeves and an intricately draped skirt that created an interesting cascading silhouette.

As for her accessories, the Daytime Emmy Award winner opted for simple silver rings which she wore with a bold pair of matching crystalized earrings. Hall’s short dark pixie cut was worn quaffed in a deep side part, the sides kept short and clean.

Adding a shining element to her look, the talk show host strapped into gold sandal heels with a metallic sheen and thick intersecting secure straps that kept the style in place. The dazzling pair were also dotted with high-shine rhinestones and sat atop 3 to 4-inch heels that offered Hall a few extra inches, lengthening her silhouette.

The shoe, along with its silver counterpart, is a closet staple for many thanks to its versatility, Hall included. Halls shoes, and many heels like it, have become a fixture of the spring and summer months. The style has been seen on many celebrities from Lori Harvey to Chrissy Tiegen, among others.

