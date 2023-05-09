Tamera Mowry Delivers Whimsical Glamour in Ombré Pleated Dress & Shiny Sandals at ‘The Little Mermaid’ World Premiere

Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry turned the world premiere of “The Little Mermaid” into a family affair. The twin sisters appeared on the blue carpet in Los Angeles on Monday night, alongside their daughters Ariah Housley and Cairo Hardrict.

Tamera committed to the theme of the highly-anticipated film. The “Sister, Sister” star made a splash in an off-the-shoulder ombré dress by Marchesa. The piece transitioned from a light blue color and eventually into dark blue towards the hem. The garment also included pleated accents throughout, a plunging neckline and floor-length sheer sleeves that draped over her arms.

(L-R) Tamera Mowry, Ariah Talea Housley, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, and Tia Mowry attend the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 8, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Disney

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Tamera simply accessorized with dainty dangling earrings and a thin diamond bracelet. For makeup, the “Twitches” star went with a dark smokey eye and a light-pink pout.

Related Amy Winehouse's Worn Ballet Flats & Madonna's Signed Chanel Thigh-High Boots Go Up for Auction Kyla Pratt Updates Casual Style With Classic Louboutins for 'The Little Mermaid' World Premiere Marsai Martin Makes Dramatic Arrival in Slit Dress & Metallic Sandals at 'The Little Mermaid' World Premiere

Completing Tamera’s outfit was a pair of metallic sandals. The silhouette peeked out through the pleats of her dress and included thin straps across the toe and a round shiny outsole.

(L-R) Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry attend the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 8, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Tia made a case for the spring season at the event. The cookbook author donned a white muscle top, which she tucked into a floral sequin miniskirt. For footwear, she slipped into pink metallic Miu Miu sandals.

Tamera Mowry-Housley attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 8, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: WireImage

“The Little Mermaid” is a live-action reboot of Disney’s 1989 Oscar-winning animated film, which is based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea to finding love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. The live-action movie debuts in theaters on May 26.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals at The Little Mermaid Premiere.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.