Sydney Sweeney Pops in Pink Jumpsuit & Bedazzled Heels With Glen Powell at CinemaCon 2023

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

Sydney Sweeney brought a pop of pink to the red carpet while promoting her upcoming film “Anyone But You” at Sony Picture’s presentation during CinemaCon 2023. The romantic comedy, which has yet to set a release date, stars Sweeney, Glen Powell, Dermot Mulroney and Michelle Hurd.

Sweeney arrived with Powell at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday night for the occasion with Powell, wearing a pink satin and velvet jumpsuit. The “Euphoria” star’s outfit, which included a strapless curved neckline with flared legs, was accessorized with sparkling rectangular hoop earrings.

Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, pumps, pink pumps, crystal pumps, clear pumps, heels, high heels, jumpsuit, pink jumpsuit, satin jumpsuit, Sony Pictures Entertainment, CinemaCon, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
(L-R): Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney attend the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 24, 2023.
CREDIT: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Powell, meanwhile, contrasted Sweeney in a sharp outfit of his own: a deep olive-beige polo, complementary linen trousers and brown leather Chelsea boots.

When it came to shoes, Sweeney’s footwear wasn’t fully visible. However, her attire was finished with a pair of hot pink see-through pumps with glossy pointed toes — each topped with rows of sparkling pink crystals. Though the full style couldn’t be seen, it was likely finished with thin 4-inch stiletto heels, given the shoe’s traditional silhouette and similar spring styles from brands including Andrea Wazen, Aldo and Stuart Weitzman.

Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, pumps, pink pumps, crystal pumps, clear pumps, heels, high heels, jumpsuit, pink jumpsuit, satin jumpsuit, Sony Pictures Entertainment, CinemaCon, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
Sydney Sweeney attends the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 24, 2023.
CREDIT: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sweeney’s shoe style is often sleek and trendy. The “Voyeurs” actress regularly wears platform sandals and pumps, as well as stiletto-heeled styles, from brands including Jimmy Choo, Andrea Wazen and Tory Burch on the red carpet. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Sorel, Reebok and Golden Goose sneakers. Sweeney is a rising star in the fashion and beauty worlds, appearing in campaigns for Burch, Miu Miu, Frankies Bikinis, Laneige and Cotton On since rising to fame on “Euphoria.”

