Suki Waterhouse Shines in Sheer Emerald Dress & Gold Sandals at ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Premiere

Suki Waterhouse attended the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones & the Six” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles yesterday dressed in Stephane Rolland couture.

Waterhouse’s red carpet dress was comprised of a see-through bright green material, the gown centering around a bodysuit component with a plunging beaded neckline. The neckline was lined with emerald gemstones for a glamorous touch. The remainder of the outfit was sheer, draped in a flowy manner down the arms, reaching the floor.

Suki Waterhouse attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones & the Six” at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 23, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Waterhouse accessorized her emerald-centric ensemble with a variety of gold rings which she wore alongside matching metal bangles stacked up high on her arm. Accompanied also by shiny gold studs that hid behind her hair, the “The Bad Batch” actress wore her dirty blond tresses down in waves with shaggy bohemian bangs.

Adding some extra bling to her look, the model strapped on gold sandal heels with a shiny chromatic finish and thick secure straps. The 3 to 4-inch heels worn offered the fashionable figure a few extra inches, lengthening her silhouette. The shoe, along with its silver counterpart, is a closet staple for many thanks to its versatility, Waterhouse included.

A closer look at Suki Waterhouse’s shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Suki Waterhouse attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones & the Six” at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 23, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Waterhouse can often be found wearing a plethora of heels and knee-high boots from top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Rochas Paris and Fendi. On casual occasions, Waterhouse usually gravitates towards low-top sneakers from Adidas. Beyond her impeccable taste, Waterhouse is a runway regular, appearing in shows presented by top brands like Moschino, Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Alice + Olivia, among others.

