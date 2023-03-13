Sophie Turner Sparkles in Sheer Dress & Pumps at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner brought sleek glamour to the red carpet at Vanity Fair‘s 2023 Oscars party.

Turner arrived with husband Joe Jonas to the occasion at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night, wearing a sheer black Louis Vuitton dress.

(L-R): Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The style included a matte minidress base with a plunging neckline, which was overlaid with a sheer black floor-length layer covered in intricate swirls of black sequins. The piece was layered with a matching round-necked cape as well, creating a regal cutout effect for the occasion.

Jonas complemented Turner’s outfit as well, wearing a black velvet and silk evening jacket, pants and silk top with glossy loafers. Her attire was simply accessorized with a gleaming diamond bracelet, emphasizing the gleaming sequins of her two-piece ensemble.

When it came to shoes, Turner’s outfit was finished with a sharp pair of pointed-toe pumps. Her style included smooth black uppers with triangular toes and closed counters, as well as thin 4-inch stiletto heels for a height-boosting base. The style provided a streamlined finish to the “Game of Thrones” actress’ attire, while simultaneously remaining neutral so its textures and embellishments could take center stage,

The annual Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event will feature a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Kylie Jenner, Florence Pugh, Nancy Pelosi and Channing Tatum — as well as Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser, among others.

