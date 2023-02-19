Sophie Turner Sparkles in Bejeweled Sheer Lace Louis Vuitton Dress & Hidden Heels at BAFTA Red Carpet 2023

Sophie Turner was fully bejeweled for the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) today.

On Sunday, Turner arrived at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the occasion, wearing a long black dress by Louis Vuitton. Her long-sleeved style featured long sleeves and a floor-length train, crafted from sheer black and gunmetal floral lace. The gleaming piece — layered atop a black bra and high-waisted briefs for a sleek statement — also shone from its multicolored embellishments: teardrop, floral and gold-encircled stones and crystals in hues including pink, blue, red, purple and green.

Sophie Turner attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023. CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Turner’s attire created a true statement from head-to-toe, catching the light from its gleaming textures and materials in a moment of extensive glamour. Emphasizing said glamour further was a set of sparkling diamond and ruby statement post earrings, as well as layered diamond and cocktail rings.

Related Julianne Moore Gleams in Diamonds, Feathers, 5-Inch Heels & Saint Laurent Dress at BAFTA Red Carpet 2023 Princess Kate Middleton Shines in One-Sleeved White Dress & Jimmy Choo Gold Pumps at BAFTAs 2023 Red Carpet Florence Pugh Pops in Orange Tulle Gown and Hidden Heels at BAFTAs 2023 Red Carpet

When it came to footwear, Turner’s shoes could not be seen beneath her dress’ long hem. However, it’s likely she paired the piece with a matching or complementary set of pointed-toe pumps, sandals or platform-soled heels. All three styles have been frequently seen on the “Game of Thrones” star over the years, making any of them a likely option for the BAFTAs as well.

Sophie Turner attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023. CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images