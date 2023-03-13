Sofia Vergara Goes for Gold in Sheer Dress & Platforms With Joe Manganiello at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

Sofia Vergara brought true romance — with a glamorous twist — to the red carpet at Vanity Fair‘s 2023 Oscars party.

The “Modern Family” star arrived to the occasion with husband Joe Manganiello at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night, wearing a sparkling gold Reem Acra gown.

(L-R): Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Alberto Rodriguez

The strapless piece featured a light peachy base with an overlaid sheer layer, embroidered with swirling patterns of gold beadwork and embroidery — complete with a sparkling blue, pink and purple butterfly at its waist.

Vergara opted to let the Acra gown’s embellishments take center stage, simply pairing her outfit with sparkling gold tiered drop earrings and a dark red lip. Manganiello was also sharply dressed for the occasion, wearing a classic black suit, bow tie and white shirt with glossy leather lace-up brogues.

When it came to shoes, Vergara’s footwear couldn’t be seen beneath her gown’s long hem. However, it’s likely the actress strapped into a pair of stiletto-heeled platform sandals totaling at least 4 inches in height, given her penchant for the styles on the red carpet over the years.

(L-R): Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Alberto Rodriguez

The annual Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event will feature a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Olivia Wilde, Julia Garner, Nancy Pelosi and Sarah Paulson.

PHOTOS: Discover the ‘Vanity Fair’ 2023 Oscars party red carpet arrivals in the gallery.