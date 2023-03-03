Sofia Vergara Soars in 6-Inch Louboutins & Checkered Dress at Carol Burnett’s 90th Birthday Celebration

Sofia Vergara gave preppy style a towering boost while celebrating Carol Burnett’s upcoming 90th birthday. The actress joined the “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” tribute show in Los Angeles last night. The special was taped this Thursday at the Avalon Hollywood and will stream on April 26 on NBC, honoring Burnett’s groundbreaking career.

Vergara commanded attention on the red carpet, arriving in a strapless black and white checkered print dress. The silhouette had a plunging neckline, buttons on the bodice, side slant pockets and a thigh-high slit at the center.

Sofía Vergara attends “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” held at the Avalon Hollywood on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

To place more emphasis on her look, the “America’s Got Talent” co-judge simply accessorized with a thick white bracelet and statement earrings. As for glam, Vergara went with soft makeup and styled her hair in loose curls.

Completing the “Modern Family” star’s look was Christian Louboutin’s Slingback Platform Sandals. Christian Louboutin’s Vegastrassima sandals feature dainty vamp straps adorned with sparkling crystals. The France-based label elevates this suede pair with a 6-inch skyscraper platformed heel showcasing Maison’s signature red sole.

A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s Christian Louboutin Slingback Platform Sandals. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Sofía Vergara attends “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” held at the Avalon Hollywood on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as a Foster Grant eyewear collection. When it comes to footwear, Vergara favors towering heels and platform pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. The fashion designer also favors stilettos from Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti.

