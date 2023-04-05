Sofia Vergara Shines in Plunging Rhinestoned Corset & Platforms at ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 18 Red Carpet

Sofia Vergara attended the season 18 red carpet of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles yesterday. The show began filming auditions last week and will come back on NBC on May 30.

The “Modern Family” star graced the red carpet in a blue-centric ensemble comprised of a strapless corset top that was fully rhinestoned with silver and dark blue crystals for a high-shine effect. On bottom, Vergara wore deep blue pleated trousers in a slouchy oversized style.

Sofia Vergara at the “America’s Got Talent” season 18 red carpet held at in Los Angeles. CREDIT: AdMedia / SplashNews.com

Vergara finished off her look with large white and black speckled sunglasses.

Although her footwear was not visible thanks to the lengthy hem of her trousers, Vergara was wearing platform heels, a go-to for the star. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles as a wide selection of brands like Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo have already started to level up their footwear selection.

Sofia Vergara at the “America’s Got Talent” season 18 red carpet held at in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBC

When it comes to footwear, Vergara usually favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant.

