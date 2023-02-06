Smokey Robinson’s Wife Frances Glandney Suits Up Feathered Blazer & Blue Sandals at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Smokey Robinson and his wife, Frances Glandney, donned vibrant suiting at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight in Los Angeles.

Glandney’s sheer purple pantsuit came fitted with feathers as Robinson took to a Dolce and Gabbana turquoise-blue and black vest, blazer and slacks.

Smokey Robinson and Frances Glandney attend the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Glandney paired her double lapel blazer with a lace undergarment and a long silver neckpiece tucked within the bodysuit to meet its buttoned closures at the center.

A feather motif was sown midway at the sleeve rather than at the cuffs followed by an entire train of feathers down the seam of the pants.

Smokey Robinson and Frances Glandney attend the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

For footwear, Glandney wore blue square-toe mesh sandals with gems embroidered atop the vamp. The heel rose between three and 4 inches high.

Robinson’s turquoise suit featured black buttons down the center of the vest with contrasted black lining along the pocket welts. He opted for square-toe patent leather boots with a block heel.

After Robinson was honored at the MusiCares Gala, he joined Stevie Wonders at the Grammy Awards Ceremony on stage to perform. The Motown singers had everyone on their feet taking in the moment. Robinson is soon to release a new album this year.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. Other nominees include Viola Davis, and Doja Cat. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy, and Lizzo

