Sienna Miller Gives Boho-Chic Style Y2K Twist in Flowy Dress & Silver Sandals at National Board of Review Gala 2023

Sienna Miller brought an elegant take to her nonchalant bohemian style for the 2023 National Board of Review Gala.

Miller hit the red carpet at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City for the Sunday night occasion, making a subtle statement in a flowing Alessandra Rich dress. The “Anatomy of a Scandal” star’s floor-length ensemble, hailing from Rich’s spring 2023 collection, featured a sheer pale cream base with a romantic overlaid blue, pink and black floral, heart and portrait print.

Punctuated by a flounced neckline and side slit, the piece was romantically finished with a crystal waist belt, reviving the Y2K trend of belts on dresses.

Sienna Miller attends the 2023 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on Jan. 9, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review

Miller’s outfit was complete with gleaming drop earrings from New York-based designer Samer Halimeh.

When it came to shoes, Miller accented her ensemble with a pair of strappy metallic sandals. The “Alfie” star‘s set featured layered thin toe straps and rounded soles, cast in a shiny silver hue. Though their base Ould not be fully seen, the set was likely complete with stiletto or block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, if their traditional silhouette is any indication.

Sienna Miller attends the 2023 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on Jan. 9, 2023. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The National Board of Review Gala is held annually to honor the top films and performances of the past year. The 2023 awards, held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, were hosted by Willie Geist. The evening’s honors were awarded to stars including Michelle Yeoh (Best Actress), Colin Farrell (Best Actor), Stephen Spielberg (Best Director) and Janelle Monae (Best Supporting Actress). Star attendees also included Sienna Miller, Brooke Shields and Oscar Isaac.

