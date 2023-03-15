×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sienna Miller Gleams in Lace-Trimmed Dress & 5-Inch Gold Heels at ‘Extrapolations’ Premiere

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
sienna-miller
Brooke Shields
Michelle Yeoh
Jessie Buckley
Paul Dano
View Gallery 15 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sienna Miller took nonchalant glamour for a night out at the premiere of Apple TV+’s “Extrapolations.” The climate change drama anthology series, which premieres on March 17, stars Miller, Diane Lane, Kit Harrington, Meryl Streep and Tobey Maguire.

While at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles for the occasion on Tuesday, Miller hit the red carpet in a sleek black dress. The “Anatomy of a Scandal” star’s outfit featured an asymmetric one-sleeved silhouette with a below-the-knee hem, high-low side panels and side cutout. Sheer black lace trim and paneling brought the piece a romantic twist, providing a slick update to the traditional “LBD.”

Sienna Miller, dress, black dress, lace dress, slit dress, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, Apple, Apple TV+, Extrapolations, premiere, red carpet premiere, Tamara Mellon, heels, high heels, platforms, platform sandals, sandals, gold sandals, metallic sandals, shiny sandals, stilettos, stiletto heels
Sienna Miller attends the Apple Original Series “Extrapolations” premiere event at Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 14, 2023
CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Miller complemented her lacy attire with a thin gold ring, as well as several sparkling gold and diamond stud and huggie earrings in a “constellation” pattern — a new jewelry layering trend for the spring 2023 season.

Related

Christina Ricci Soars in 6-Inch Heels at Her 'DuJour' Spring 2023 Cover Party

Rachel Zegler Channels 'Goddess Energy' in Mixed Metal Dress & Golden Platform Sandals at 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Premiere

Lily Allen Goes Classic in Chanel Minidress & Platform Pumps at Planned Parenthood Gala 2023

Sienna Miller, dress, black dress, lace dress, slit dress, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, Apple, Apple TV+, Extrapolations, premiere, red carpet premiere, Tamara Mellon, heels, high heels, platforms, platform sandals, sandals, gold sandals, metallic sandals, shiny sandals, stilettos, stiletto heels
Sienna Miller attends the Apple Original Series “Extrapolations” premiere event at Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 14, 2023
CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Miller strapped into a pair of gleaming gold platform sandals by Tamara Mellon to finish her ensemble. The star’s $895 Next Level style included a soft black Vitello leather base, complete with elevated platform soles, curved toe straps and thin ankle straps. Metallic gold overlay across the pair — including its 4.93-inc stiletto heels — brought a soaring, shimmering finish to Miller’s outfit.

Sienna Miller, dress, black dress, lace dress, slit dress, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, Apple, Apple TV+, Extrapolations, premiere, red carpet premiere, Tamara Mellon, heels, high heels, platforms, platform sandals, sandals, gold sandals, metallic sandals, shiny sandals, stilettos, stiletto heels
A closer look at Miller’s Tamara Mellon platforms.
CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Tamara Mellon, heels, high heels, platforms, platform sandals, sandals, gold sandals, metallic sandals, shiny sandals, stilettos, stiletto heels
Tamara Mellon’s Next Level platform sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tamara Mellon

Miller’s effortless bohemian style is renowned in the fashion industry. The actress and model regularly wears boots in varying textures and heights from numerous brands, including Charles & Keith, Chloé and Ganni, as well as slides by Tory Burch and Rag & Bone. On the red carpet, she can also be seen in embellished pumps, boots and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Loeffler Randall and Bottega Veneta. Within the fashion world, Miller has become a muse and frequent show attendee for brands including Gucci, Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Dior and Miu Miu.

PHOTOS: Discover Sienna Miller and more stars at the National Board of Review’s 2023 Gala in the gallery.

Shine this season in gold sandals.

Kenneth Cole, heels, high heels, sandals, gold sandals, shiny sandals, metallic sandals, platforms, platform heels, platform sandals, block heels, block heel sandals
Kenneth Cole’s Devon sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Kenneth Cole Devon sandals, $64 (was $160).

Steve Madden, heels, high heels, sandals, gold sandals, shiny sandals, metallic sandals, platforms, platform sandals, platform heels, stilettos
Steve Madden’s Selma sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Selma sandals, $110.

Sam Edelman, heels, high heels, sandals, gold heels, shiny sandals, metallic sandals, stilettos, stiletto heels, platforms, platform heels, womens platforms, gold platforms, gold sandals
Sam Edelman’s Jade sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale

To Buy: Sam Edelman Jade sandals, $140.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad