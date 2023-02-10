Sheryl Lee Ralph Amps Up Thigh-High Slit Dress With Pearls & Peep-To Platform Sandals at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph took red carpet style to the next level at the 2023 NFL Honors in Phoenix, Ariz. tonight. The “Abbott Elementary” star’s appearance comes three days before her Super Bowl LVII pregame performance on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Ralph looked stunning while arriving at the Symphony Hall. The Emmy Award-winning actress donned a sleek black gown that had a thigh-high slit and subtle train. The garment also had a sheer white mesh piece that included a turtleneck and was adorned with pearls throughout.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

A closer look at Sheryl Lee Ralph’s peep-toe platform sandals at the NFL Honors on Feb. 9, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

To amp up her look, the “Moesha” star accessorized with chunky gold earrings. As for makeup, Ralph went with sharp eyeliner and a bold red lip.

Giving her wardrobe a boost, Ralph slipped into a set of peep-toe platform sandals. The silhouette had a small open-toe, a chunky outsole and a thin ankle strap.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

