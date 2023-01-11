Sheryl Lee Ralph Sparkles in Laser-Cut Purple Crystal Dress & Platform Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph made a sparkling arrival on the red carpet at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 10. The television personality and singer is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for her role as Barbara Howard in ABC’s hit sitcom, “Abbott Elementary.”

Ralph looked absolutely breathing for the occasion. Styled by Jason Rembert and her daughter Ivy Coco, the Emmy Award-winning actress donned a glittering purple gown by Aliétte. The sleeveless garment featured a high mock neck, a long dramatic train and was decorated with embellishments throughout, including laser-cut palliates and sequins. Its construction took 960 hours.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Ralph simply accessorized with dainty drop earrings and oversized midi rings. For glam, she coordinated her dress with shimmery purple eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. The “Moesha” star parted her hair in the middle and styled it bone straight.

The length of Ralph’s dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, however, Ralph likely completed her look with a set of sky-high platform heels. When it comes to footwear, the “Instant Mom” alum tends to gravitate towards height-defying heels and embellished pumps.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

