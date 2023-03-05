Sheryl Lee Ralph Thinks Pink in Ombré Dress and Sleek Heels at Independent Spirit Awards 2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph brought elegant drama to the red carpet for the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards.

Ralph hit the red carpet at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. for the occasion on Saturday night, wearing a glamorous Tony Ward couture dress — notably styled by her daughter, Ivy Coco Maurice. Hailing from Ward’s fall 2022 collection, Ralph’s strapless dress featured a sweetheart neckline with a fitted bodice embellished with layers of pink beads and crystals. The piece’s elegance flared out within its skirt — a silhouette layered in strips of tiered silk, creating an ombré effect with hues of pink, bubblegum, magenta, mauve and plum.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Ralph, who mastered dramatic poses on the red carpet in the dress, was classically accessorized with silver-framed diamond stud earrings.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Ralph’s outfit was complete with a pair of slick pumps. Her dark brown style featured glossy smooth patent leather uppers, complete with triangular pointed toes and closed counters. Thin stiletto heels finished the pair with a sleek base, while providing Ralph with a sharp height boost in the process.

A closer look at Ralph’s pumps. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Independent Spirit Awards celebrate the achievements of independent filmmakers. This year’s ceremony was held at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif., hosted by Hasan Minhaj. The occasion’s top winners included Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Tár” and “Aftersun.”

