Sheryl Lee Ralph Brings African Glamour in Beaded Dress & Heels to NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph attended the 54th NAACP Image Awards tonight in Pasadena, Calif. Ralph took over the red carpet in a colorful graphic gown that, according to Ralph, was hand beaded by a husband and wife duo in Ghana.

The “Abbot Elementary” star’s gown was an off-the-shoulder style made of a bright orange beaded fabric. The dress featured a fitted corset-like bodice with plumes of printed fabric sprouting from each shoulder, gathered up to create volume.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Ralph’s sparkling mermaid-style skirt, like the dress’ voluminous shoulders, also featured a dynamic print in rich orange and brown hues. The printed fabric abruptly transitioned into a brown fabric that was dotted in shiny orange beads.

The polka-dotted fabric trailed far behind Ralph, creating a mini train that eclipsed her footwear. Although her footwear was not visible, it is likely the thespian wore platform or pointed-toe pumps, her go-to styles, to elevate the outfit.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Sheryl Lee Ralph was nominated as Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Barbara Howard in “Abott Elementary.” The TV show follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers that find themselves thrown together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

