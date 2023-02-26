Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Daughter Ivy Coco Maurice Sparkles in Plunging Silver Dress & Glittery Sandals at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s daughter Ivy Coco Maurice brought glittering glamour to the 2023 NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif., tonight. Maurice attended the annual event to support her mother who is nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Barbara Howard in “Abott Elementary.”

While arriving at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Maurice appeared on the red carpet in a sparkling silver dress that was adorned with fringe accents throughout. The halter neck dress featured a plunging neckline and was complemented with a dramatic satin green bow cape.

(L-R) Ivy Coco Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for BET

To amp up her look, Maurice accessorized with dramatic statement earrings and styled her hair in bantu knots. For glam, she went with soft dewy makeup and a glossy neutral pout.

Giving the look a glitzy finish, Maurice slipped into a pair of sparkling platform sandals. The slip-on style featured a thick strap across the toe, a chunky outsole and block heels reaching 4 inches.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

