Sharon Stone Pops in Neon Ruffled Suit and Velvet Heels at Pre-Grammy Gala 2023

Sharon Stone brought vibrant hues to the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala. The event honored Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman for their commitments to music, and included performances by Lizzo, Latto, Maneskin and Jennifer Hudson.

Stone hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, wearing a neon pink suit by ACT N°1. Her dramatic piece included a matching fuchsia blazer and trousers. However, giving the blazer a dramatic boost was a wide tiered and ruffle-edged tulle skirt in the same bright neon hue, creating a maximalist effect. The Oscar-winning actress‘ outfit was finished with a diamond-covered gold charm necklace, as well as gleaming stud earrings.

Sharon Stone attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

When it came to footwear, Stone’s shoes were largely hidden beneath her punchy suit. However, she did appear to pair the outfit with a set of velvet pumps. A set of triangular toes cast in dark maroon velvet peeked beneath her trouser hems, suggesting a pointed-toe pump or mule was beneath — though the unknown style certainly allowed for her suit to take center stage.

A closer look at Stone’s heels. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

