Sharon Stone Commands Attention in Rhinestoned Green Dress & Clear Heels at Women’s Cancer Research Fund Gala

By Amina Ayoud
Sharon Stone attended the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles yesterday. The “Basic Instinct” actress graced the pink carpet in an eye-catching olive green gown and heels.

Sharon Stone attends The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 16, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Sharon Stone attends The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 16, 2023, in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: FilmMagic

Stone’s dress was studded with rhinestones and draped up and over her shoulder, the style encompassing most of the thespian’s body in green fabric down to her fingertips. The sparkling additions covered certain sections of the overall garment, acting as a hint of glamor.

On her hip sat gold hardware that fastened the fabric in place, elegantly anchoring it as it was draped and situated in a flowing, floor-sweeping manner. Stone opted for gold accessories including a clutch and hoops.

Although her shoes weren’t super visible over the lengthy hem of her dress, Stone wore platform heels with clear uppers.

Sharon Stone attends The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 16, 2023 in Los Angeles.
A closer look at Sharon Stone’s shoes.
CREDIT: FilmMagic

Stone’s known for unexpected styling choices, often mixing textures, prints, and colors in a bold and sleek fashion. On the shoe front, the “The Beauty of Living Twice” author can be regularly seen in platform and strappy sandals, as well as open- and pointed-toe pumps, by top brands like Roger Vivier, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. These are usually worn with suits and long-sleeved dresses by Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, and Stephane Rolland—with sparkling drop earrings added for interviews and red carpets.

Sharon Stone attends The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 16, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Sharon Stone attends The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 16, 2023, in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: FilmMagic

