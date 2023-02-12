×
Shania Twain Pops in Yellow Saint Laurent Dress, Diamonds and Hidden Heels at BRIT Awards 2023

By Aaron Royce
Let’s go, girls! Shania Twain brought a pop of color to the red carpet for the BRIT Awards 2023.

Twain arrived at O2 Arena in London on Saturday night, dressed in a vibrant yellow Saint Laurent dress. Styled by Chris Horan, her $4,790 dress featured long sleeves and a floor-length hem, fully crafted from responsible viscose. Asymmetric front ruching completed the sunny Anthony Vaccarello-designed piece. Gleaming diamond jewelry from Messika and David Morris — including an intricate statement necklace, orbiting chandelier earrings, thin bracelets  and layered rings — glamorously finished Twain’s outfit.

The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” singer’s attire was complete with an optimistic light yellow floral-printed manicure, as well as glowing Charlotte Tilbury makeup applied by Florrie White.

When it came to footwear, Twain’s outfit was finished with a pair of Roger Vivier heels. Though the style’s silhouette and hue couldn’t be seen beneath her dress’ long hem, the set certainly provided a sharp, formal base that allowed her outfit’s color and textures to fully take center stage. Indeed, Twain’s bejeweled ensemble is her latest in a recent string of colorful, dramatic and bold outfits the musician has worn while promoting her album “Queen of Me,” as well as her 2022 Netflix documentary “Not Just A Girl.”

The BRIT Awards celebrate the year’s top British music talent. The 2023 ceremony, held at the O2 Arena in London, was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. The star-studded event’s guests included Salma Hayek, Lizzo, Charli XCX and Shania Twain. Winners for the evening included Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Wet Leg, The 1975, Flo and David Guetta.

