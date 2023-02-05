Shania Twain Delivers Drag Queen Glamour in Polka-Dot Suit, Dramatic Hat & Platforms at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Shania Twain chose a scene-stealing outfit for her red carpet arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight in Los Angeles.

The Canadian country star wore a whimsical white suit from Harris Reed’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which was reportedly inspired by Victorian crinolines and New York drag clubs. The blazer featured a polka-dot pattern and was layered atop a black corset. Twain also added matching bell-bottom pants to her look.

Shania Twain at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Completing the polka-dot theme, Twain added a dramatic hat that featured the same pattern as her suit.

Twain accessorized with a diamond necklace, rings and sparkling earrings. The singer also caught attention with her fiery red hair.

Shania Twain attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Shania Twain attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Although her shoes were hidden due to the hem of her pants, the singer elevated her outfit with towering platforms.

Twain is currently promoting her sixth studio titled “Queen of Me.” The singer will be going on tour to promote the album starting on April 15 at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She’ll conclude the North American tour at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada in November.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

PHOTOS: Click to See More Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals