Shania Twain Elevates Sheer Butterfly Dress With 5-Inch Heels at CMT Music Awards 2023

Shania Twain brought sky-high style to the red carpet at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. The musician will notably be honored this evening with the ceremony’s CMT Equal Play Award, which promotes female equality on country music radio stations.

While arriving to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday night, Twain posed in a vibrant red dress. The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” singer’s ensemble featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a draped low-rise skirt and sharp hip cutouts. The vibrant piece was finished with an overlapping black print of butterfly wings in a sheer fabric, lending Twain’s outfit an enchanting graphic effect.

Shania Twain attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on April 2, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk

Twain’s ensemble was complete with sparkling diamond jewelry, including a bracelet, drop earrings and layered rings. The pieces gave the Grammy Award-winning musician’s ensemble a bejeweled effect, while remaining glamorous and sharp for the occasion.

Shania Twain attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on April 2, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk

When it came to shoes, Twain finished her outfit with a pair of sleek platform heels by Giuseppe Zanotti. Her $995 Bebe style featured closed toes, buckled ankle straps and closed counters — all crafted from glossy black patent leather. A set of matching thick platform soles and 4.72-inch block heels completed the pair with a height-boosting finish, while simultaneously complementing her outfit’s dark tones.

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Bebe pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.

