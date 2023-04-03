×
Shania Twain Pops in Purple Chanel Jacket, Matching Bra & Leather Boots at CMT Music Awards 2023

By Aaron Royce
Shania Twain was colorfully dressed for her second outfit of the night at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. The musician will notably be honored this evening with the ceremony’s CMT Equal Play Award, which promotes female equality on country music radio stations.

While at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday night, Twain posed with seatmate Megan Thee Stallion. The Grammy Award-winning musician’s Chanel ensemble featured a woven purple, pink and white satin jacket, bra top and matching short shorts. To give her attire a dash of Western glamour, Twain also wore gleaming diamond bracelets, layered rings and necklaces — as well as a black cowboy hat.

When it came to shoes, Twain finished her outfit with a pair of sleek over-the-knee boots. The style featured smooth back leather uppers with tall shafts; though its base couldn’t be seen, the pair was likely finished with closed toes and stiletto or block heels totaling 4 or more inches in height.

The ensemble marked Twain’s second outfit of the night, following the red butterfly-printed dress and black Giuseppe Zanotti platform pumps she wore while arriving to the Awards.

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.  

