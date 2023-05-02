Pregnant Serena Williams Reveals Baby Bump on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 in Gucci Dress & Lace-Up Booties

Serena Williams brought the best accessory with her tonight at the 2023 Met Gala — her growing baby bump.

All dressed up in Gucci, the tennis icon — who is expecting her second baby with her husband Alexis Ohanian — donned a dress featuring a voluminous tulle hem, mesh sleeves and a plunging neckline with embellishments all over.

Serena Williams attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Williams accessorized the look with layers of pearl necklaces and a bedazzled headband while keeping her hair in a chic short bob.

She opted for edgy footwear with point lace-up booties. These heels boast a soft and stretchy upper, allowing for added comfort while maintaining a sleek silhouette. The lace-up front, inspired by military design, adds an edgy touch to the elegant stiletto heel and pointed toe. This versatile style is perfect for dressing up or down and can easily take you from day to night with its combination of comfort and sophistication.

Serena Williams attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Williams is known for her impeccable style both on and off the court. At the 2019 Met Gala, she made a statement in a neon yellow Versace gown paired with matching sneakers. Williams often sports bold and bright colors, as well as sportswear-inspired pieces from brands like Nike and Off-White. In 2021, she debuted her own fashion line, S by Serena, which features a range of versatile and inclusive pieces. Williams has also been a frequent attendee of New York Fashion Week and has collaborated with designers such as Virgil Abloh and Stuart Weitzman.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

