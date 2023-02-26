Serena Williams Holds Court in Velvet Bustier Dress & Sheer Pumps at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023

Serena Williams revamped formal style for the 54th NAACP Image Awards this evening. The tennis champion will be awarded at the ceremony with its Jackie Robinson Sports Award for her athletic accomplishments.

While hitting the red carpet at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., Williams wore a custom gown by New York-based designer Brandon Blackwood. Her ensemble, shared beforehand on Instagram, featured a bodycon bodice with long sleeves and a flowing slit skirt, all crafted from smooth black velvet. A deep neckline with a sheer bustier base completed the piece with a dynamic, sultry finish for the occasion.

Serena Williams attends the 2023 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Williams’ outfit was finished by stylist Kesha McLeod with floral diamond rings, massive black and silver statement drop earrings and a lariat necklace from Xivkarats for added sparkle.

When it came to footwear, Williams’ attire was completed with a pair of formal pumps. The sheer black style featured triangular pointed toes and thin stiletto heels for a dynamic, sharp base. Williams’ set was finished with satin-coated vamp buckles topped by bars of gleaming silver crystals, giving them a glamorous finish that further accentuated her bejeweled accessories.

Serena Williams attends the 2023 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards in the gallery.