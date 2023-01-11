Selena Gomez Serves Up Geometric Drama in Red Velvet Valentino Dress & Platform Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Selena Gomez made waves with her appearance on the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes tonight in Beverly Hills, Calif. The pop star boldly sported a lengthy Valentino dress and strappy heels.

Gomez is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series- Musical or Comedy for her roll in “Only Murders in the Building.”

Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: WireImage

The “Same Old Love” songstress gave audiences the cold shoulder, wearing an off-the-shoulder gown with large wine-colored balloon sleeves followed by a geometric red velvet skirt. The former Disney Channel star’s sleeves were attached to long strips of the same wine-colored fabric that gracefully trailed behind Gomez as she posed for pictures.

Gomez accompanied her glamorous look with coordinating black strappy platform sandals featuring geometric toes and a sturdy construction. The classic style was accompanied by a 4 to 5 inches heels. The footwear had thick straps that crossed over the top of her toes and around her ankles, securing them in place.

Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: WireImage

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from Puma, as well as Ugg slippers.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

