Exclusive: Sebastian Manascialo and Anders Holm Share Sharp Style Tips and Their Favorite Memories Filming ‘About My Father’

Sebastian Manascialo’s “About My Father” overtook New York’s SVA Theatre for its world premiere this week — and did so in style.

The family comedy — loosely based on the comedian’s proposal to his wife — stars Manascialo as himself, alongside Robert De Niro as his father, Salvo Maniscalco. The cast is rounded out by Leslie Bibb, Kim Cattrall, David Rasche, Anders Holm and Brett Dier, all playing exaggerated versions of Manascialo’s real-life family — which he finally felt was a story ready for the big screen.

Sebastian Maniscalco attends the “About My Father” premiere at SVA Theatre in New York City on May 9. 2023. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“I do a lot of stand-up comedy — my father’s a huge focal point in my act,” Manascialo shared with FN on the red carpet. “But I had another story to tell about our relationship as father and son, so I thought a movie would be a nice way to illustrate not only my relationship with my father, but my relationship with my in-laws — and sprinkle some emotion and humor throughout.”

For the occasion, the comedian and longtime stylist David Thomas nodded to his Italian roots with a tonal green suit and shirt by Tom Ford, complemented with black tassel-accented loafers. The dapper attire stemmed from Manascialo’s admiration for show business and Hollywood icons like Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. Speaking of icons, he also took the opportunity to reminisce on his favorite memory while filming with De Niro, where the famed actor coached him to show more emotion on-camera.

“De Niro took me aside and we had a private conversation about a technique I should use to make myself a little bit more emotional: he told me to think about my father, think about all the struggles that he had, coming here to a country, not speaking the language, fifteen years old, starting a business,” Manascialo said. “It was like an acting lesson for me, 10 weeks having out with this guy — one of the world’s best actors — and me, not really going it a lot.”

(L-R) Laura Terruso, Anders Holm, Leslie Bibb, Sebastian Maniscalco, Salvo Maniscalco, Robert De Niro, Kim Cattrall, David Rasche and Brett Dier attend the “About My Father” premiere at SVA Theatre in New York City on May 9. 2023. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Holm, who plays Manascialo’s brother-in-law Lucky Collins in the film, also had a special memory with the cast while filming.

“We had a lot of fun during a dinner scene,” Holm told FN. “Everybody got super silly, kind of exposed their stupidity and absurdity — and that was funny, seeing everybody just let it rip.”

Anders Holm attends the “About My Father” premiere at SVA Theatre in New York City on May 9. 2023. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The “Workaholics” comedian also took cues from Italian culture when choosing his classic suiting attire, as well, even down to the shoes — a pair of glossy Prada wingtip loafers.

“Obviously, we’re celebrating Italians — so we had to do the Gucci,” Holm said. “We got the Prada [shoes] on the feet, and then the Gucci tie. I’m trying to stay on theme.”

“About My Father” premieres in theaters on May 26, 2023.