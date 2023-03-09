Saweetie Serves Red-Hot Glamour in Silk Minidress With Dramatic Fur Coat & Strappy Sandals

Sawetie gave lady in red a new meaning while dining at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 8.

The Grammy-nominated rapper mastered monochromatic style during the outing. For the occasion, Saweetie stepped out in a full red ensemble. Her outfit included a dramatic floor-length fur coat. Underneath, the “Best Friend” rapper wore a silk halter neck minidress. The piece had a plunging V-neckline, contoured boning details on the bodice and a fitted skirt.

Saweetie leaves Craig’s restaurant on March 8, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To amp up the glam factor, the “My Type” musician accessorized with oversized dangling earrings, layered diamond choker necklaces and a small, glittering oyster pail handbag. Saweetie parted her hair on the side and styled it bone straight. As for makeup, she went with sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral matte pout.

Completing Saweetie’s outfit was pair of sparkling strappy sandals. The silhouette had crisscross straps on the toe, a round outsole and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Saweetie leaves Craig’s restaurant on March 8, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to fashion, Saweetie’s personal clothing aesthetic consists of trendy and modern pieces. She has also made a name for herself within the industry by partnering with labels like PrettyLittleThing, Crocs and Reebok. Along with fashion, she has tapped into the beauty realm by launching her own line of nail polishes with the help of Sinful Colors. For footwear, the “Icy Girl” artist tends to gravitate towards creations from Christian Cowan, Dolce & Gabbana and Giambattista Valli.

