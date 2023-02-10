Sauce Gardner Edges Up in Spiked Christian Louboutin Sneakers at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner attended the 12th annual NFL Honors tonight at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. Gardner styled a burgundy moment for his red carpet appearance, pairing the pop of color with white Christian Louboutin kicks.

For the formal event, the New York Jets cornerback wore a burgundy suit comprised of a tailored blazer jacket and matching straight-leg trousers made of a deep burgundy fabric with a satiny sheen. Underneath his blazer, Gardner wore a crisp white button-down shirt which strikingly contrasted the deep hue layered overtop it.

Sauce Gardner attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The 22-year-old gave his ensemble a bling-filled boost with hefty chain necklaces fastened to a large pendant studded with icy high-shine diamonds. Shading his eyes, Gardner sported sleek shades with silver frames and ombre brown lenses.

Sauce Gardner attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Gardner kept things casual on the footwear front and laced up low-top white sneakers with chunky elevated soles by Christian Louboutin. Comprised of all-white calfskin leather uppers and spiked toes, the sneakers add a causal edge to the football player’s wardrobe.

A closer look at Sauce Gardner’s shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

