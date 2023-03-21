×
Pregnant Sarah Snook Flatters Her Baby Bump in Black Jumpsuit With Sparkling Coat & Buckle Heels at ‘Succession’ Season 4 Premiere

By Amina Ayoud
Sarah Snook attended the season four premiere of HBO Max’s “Succession” last night in New York. The Australian actress, who plays Shiv Roy on the tv show and is expecting her first child, hit the red carpet, flattering her baby bump in a sleek jumpsuit and shimmering footwear.

The “Predestination” star’s jumpsuit was strappy and breezy with loose-fitting trousers and an overall relaxed silhouette. Overtop the jumpsuit sat a lengthy silver sparkling cardigan that touched the floor.

On her feet, Snook wore black shoes with an open-toe silhouette and a crystal-embellished buckle on top. The sharp pair sat atop heels reaching 2 to 3 inches in height.

Snook’s outfit is a fashionable introduction to pregnancy style. The aim for many expecting mothers is to balance the need for comfort, while still being able to express themselves through their fashionable endeavors. In the same vein, pregnancy fashion has evolved to include more daring clothing options, offering expecting parents an alternative to slouchy wears thanks to the fashion influence of fellow mothers like Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen and Ashley Graham.
HBO Max’s “Succession” season four marks the end of the hit drama. Available for streaming on March 26, the series centers on the Roy family, the owners of global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. The family members fight for control of the company amid uncertainty about the health of the family’s patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox). The show features an all-star cast including Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Alan Ruck. Since its debut in 2018, “Succession” has won 13 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globes.

