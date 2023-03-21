Pregnant Sarah Snook Flatters Her Baby Bump in Black Jumpsuit With Sparkling Coat & Buckle Heels at ‘Succession’ Season 4 Premiere

Sarah Snook attended the season four premiere of HBO Max’s “Succession” last night in New York. The Australian actress, who plays Shiv Roy on the tv show and is expecting her first child, hit the red carpet, flattering her baby bump in a sleek jumpsuit and shimmering footwear.

Sarah Snook attends the season four premiere of HBO’s “Succession” at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The “Predestination” star’s jumpsuit was strappy and breezy with loose-fitting trousers and an overall relaxed silhouette. Overtop the jumpsuit sat a lengthy silver sparkling cardigan that touched the floor.

On her feet, Snook wore black shoes with an open-toe silhouette and a crystal-embellished buckle on top. The sharp pair sat atop heels reaching 2 to 3 inches in height.

A closer look at Sarah Snook’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage