Sarah Michelle Gellar Gets Whimsical With ‘Wolf’ Haircut at ‘Wolf Pack’ Premiere With Floral Mini Dress & Louboutin Heels

Sarah Michelle Gellar brought whimsical style to the “Wolf Pack” premiere held at the Harmony Gold Theatre in Los Angeles on Jan. 19. The Emmy Award-winning actress plays Kristin Ramsey in the Paramount+ spinoff drama series, which officially premieres on Jan. 26.

Gellar appeared on the red carpet in a floral beaded minidress by Oscar de la Renta. The fun frock featured padded shoulders with a self-tie open back tie, silk lining and cap sleeves.

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the premiere of “Wolf Pack” held at Harmony Gold Theatre on Jan. 19, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: River Callaway for Variety

To further elevate the moment, the “Cruel Intentions” star accessorized with dangling crystal-embellished earrings and a rectangle clutch by Jimmy Choo. For glam, Gellar added a pop of color to her ensemble with a matte red lip. She parted her hair on the side and swept some of her slightly shaggy blond tresses behind her ear, embracing her recent “wolf cut” haircut she debuted one day earlier on Instagram.

Completing Gellar’s look was a sharp set of satin pumps by Christian Louboutin. The smooth silhouette featured a triangular pointed-toe, a high counter for extra support and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the premiere of “Wolf Pack” held at Harmony Gold Theatre on Jan. 19, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: River Callaway for Variety

Gellar often often opts for pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals on the red carpet, hailing from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Alexandre Birman, Sarah Flint and Ruthie Davis. When off-duty, the “Sex and the City” guest star can be seen in sneakers from Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Hunter, Chloe and Anine Bing boots.

