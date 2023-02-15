Sarah Michelle Gellar Serves Up Romantic Dressing in Lace Black Gown & 5-Inch Heels at Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2023

Sarah Michelle Gellar attended the American Riviera Award ceremony during Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2023 last night. The event celebrated Brendan Fraser’s career at The Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Gellar took romantic dressing to the event, clad in a formal gown and peep-toe pumps.

Brendan Fraser and Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival: American Riviera Award ceremony honoring Brendan Fraser at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 14, 2023 in Santa Barbara, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Scooby-Doo” star styled a ruffled black gown featuring a plunging neckline and layers upon layers of sheer, black beaded fabric.

Gellar carried a black pillbox clutch with silver bow detailing that gave the purse a sophisticated shine. As for her hair, the thespian styled it in a low bun with face-framing strands.

Lifting herself to new heights, Gellar sported a daring pair of black peep-toe platform heels that added a major boost to the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actress’ look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 5 inches in height.

A closer look at Sarah Michelle Gellar’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino and Burberry.

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival: American Riviera Award ceremony honoring Brendan Fraser at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 14, 2023 in Santa Barbara, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Gellar often opts for pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals on the red carpet, hailing from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Alexandre Birman, Sarah Flint and Ruthie Davis. When off-duty, the star can be seen in sneakers from Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Hunter, Chloe and Anine Bing boots.

PHOTOS: See how other celebrities styled the platform heels trend.