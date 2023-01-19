Sarah Michelle Gellar Gets Slick in Slit Blazer & 5-Inch Heels at ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Premiere

Sarah Michelle Gellar brought slick style to the red carpet for the premiere of “Teen Wolf: The Movie.” The film, which continues the stories of the werewolves in MTV’s “Teen Wolf” series, stars Gellar, Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed and Tyler Hoechlin, and begins streaming to Paramount+ on Jan. 26.

During the film’s premiere at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, the “Possession” actress posed in a sharp black miniskirt and white blouse. Styled by Tara Swennen, the simple pieces were layered beneath a cape-like black Monse blazer with striped lining, slit sleeve openings and front buttons.

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount+’s “Teen Wolf: The Movie” at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2023. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Giving Gellar’s tonal outfit an edge were stretchy black latex elbow-length gloves, as well as diamond stud earrings, rings and a thin bejeweled necklace from Effy Jewelry, Melinda Maria and Gismondi 1754.

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star completed her outfit with a set of towering black platform pumps. Her style included glossy patent leather uppers, featuring pointed toes and rounded counters atop thick front soles. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height completed the set with a sultry, height-boosting base.

A closer look at Gellar’s platform pumps. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

(L-R) Tyler Posey, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jeff Davis attend the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount+’s “Teen Wolf: The Movie” at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2023. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images