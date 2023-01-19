×
Sarah Michelle Gellar Gets Slick in Slit Blazer & 5-Inch Heels at ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Premiere

By Aaron Royce
Sarah Michelle Gellar brought slick style to the red carpet for the premiere of “Teen Wolf: The Movie.” The film, which continues the stories of the werewolves in MTV’s “Teen Wolf” series, stars Gellar, Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed and Tyler Hoechlin, and begins streaming to Paramount+ on Jan. 26.

During the film’s premiere at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, the “Possession” actress posed in a sharp black miniskirt and white blouse. Styled by Tara Swennen, the simple pieces were layered beneath a cape-like black Monse blazer with striped lining, slit sleeve openings and front buttons.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Teen Wolf, Teen Wolf: The Movie, red carpet, pumps, black pumps, platform pumps, stiletto pumps, stilettos, heels, high heels, Monse, Docle and Gabbana, Effy Jewelry, Gismondi 1754, Melinda Maria, jewelry, diamonds, premiere, Los Angeles
Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount+’s “Teen Wolf: The Movie” at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2023.
CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Giving Gellar’s tonal outfit an edge were stretchy black latex elbow-length gloves, as well as diamond stud earrings, rings and a thin bejeweled necklace from Effy Jewelry, Melinda Maria and Gismondi 1754.

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star completed her outfit with a set of towering black platform pumps. Her style included glossy patent leather uppers, featuring pointed toes and rounded counters atop thick front soles. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height completed the set with a sultry, height-boosting base.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Teen Wolf, Teen Wolf: The Movie, red carpet, pumps, black pumps, platform pumps, stiletto pumps, stilettos, heels, high heels, Monse, Docle and Gabbana, Effy Jewelry, Gismondi 1754, Melinda Maria, jewelry, diamonds, premiere, Los Angeles
A closer look at Gellar’s platform pumps.
CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Teen Wolf, Teen Wolf: The Movie, red carpet, pumps, black pumps, platform pumps, stiletto pumps, stilettos, heels, high heels, Monse, Docle and Gabbana, Effy Jewelry, Gismondi 1754, Melinda Maria, jewelry, diamonds, premiere, Los Angeles
(L-R) Tyler Posey, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jeff Davis attend the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount+’s “Teen Wolf: The Movie” at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2023.
CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Gellar often opts for pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals on the red carpet, hailing from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Alexandre Birman, Sarah Flint and Ruthie Davis. When off-duty, the “Sex and the City” guest star can be seen in sneakers from Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Hunter, Chloe and Anine Bing boots. She’s even a fan of wearing heels at home, like the Dior Extreme Gladiators she toasted the “And Just Like That…” premiere in. Gellar’s personal style is distinctly “everywoman,” as she frequently re-wears beloved pieces for long periods of time—especially sharp handbags by Gucci, Hermes and Louis Vuitton.

