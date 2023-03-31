Sarah Michelle Gellar Shines in Silver Dolce & Gabbana Dress With Strappy Sandals at GLAAD Media Awards 2023

Sarah Michelle Gellar attended the 34th GLAAD Media Awards yesterday in Los Angeles.

For the ceremony, Gellar was outfitted in a silver chainmail Dolce & Gabbana dress comprised of a strappy bodice with a fitted maxi-length skirt that stopped just above the ankles, spotlighting her shoes.

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Gellar opted for similarly shiny accessories that included a silver rectangular clutch with matching metal hardware along with sparkling silver jewelry.

On her feet, Gellar opted for coordinating sandal heels with thick straps. The heel itself appeared to be skinny and long while the toes were pointed, making for a dainty construction. Glittering silver straps ran across the top of the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star’s feet and around her ankles, securing the style in place. Strappy sandals are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities, Gellar included.

A closer look at Sarah Michelle Gellar’s shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Gellar often opts for pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals on the red carpet, hailing from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Alexandre Birman, Sarah Flint and Ruthie Davis. When off-duty, the “Sex and the City” guest star can be seen in sneakers from Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Hunter, Chloe and Anine Bing boots.

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The 34th GLAAD Media Awards honor LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies in the entertainment industry. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Margaret Cho at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, honored Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope. The event will also include a New York City celebration in May, with dual sponsorships by Hyundai, Ketel One, Hulu and Delta.

