Sarah Hyland Pops in Pink Checked Dress and Metallic Sandals at LA LGBT Gala 2023

Sarah Hyland was thinking pink on the red carpet for the 2023 LA LGBT Gala.

While at the Fairmont Century Plaza for the occasion in Los Angeles, Calif. on Saturday night, Hyland arrived in a deep magenta Christian Siriano dress. The “Modern Family” star’s strapless style, hailing from Siriano’s fall 2023 collection, featured a round neckline and silk-lined thigh-high slit. The piece made its greatest statement from a pattern of matte and metallic embossed squares, creating a whimsical checkerboard effect.

Sarah Hyland attends the LA LGBT Gala 2023 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 22, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Hyland opted to accent her outfit with several gleaming pink and silver diamond rings. The “Geek Charming” actress finished her ensemble with rectangular diamond drop earrings and a two-toned chain bracelet.

Sarah Hyland attends the LA LGBT Gala 2023 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 22, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Hyland strapped into a pair of sleek heeled sandals to complete her outfit. The “Wedding Year” actress’ style featured glossy mirrored metallic pink uppers, complete with curved front straps and squared toes. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the set with a slick height boost, completing her attire with a monochrome finish.

A closer look at Hyland’s sandals. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The LA LGBT Gala raises funds and celebrates the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s work to support Los Angeles’ LGBTQIA+ community. This year’s event, which included a live program, entertainment and silent auction, honored Pamela Anderson, Keke Palmer and the late Leslie Jordan. The 2023 honorary host committee included Humberto Leon, Kathy Griffin, Lily Tomlin and Troye Sivan.

