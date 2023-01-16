Sarah Hyland Debuts New Look With Curtain Bangs, Cutout Stella McCartney Dress & Hidden Heels at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023

Sarah Hyland arrived at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards in a sleek black ensemble. The “Modern Family” actress is one of the many presenters of the night.

Hyland donned a little black dress designed by Stella McCartney to the event. The ensemble featured an asymmetrical cutout silhouette.

Sarah Hyland attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

For accessories, Hyland dressed the gown up with a bold gold bracelet on her left wrist along with diamond rings on her fingers. Her hair was styled in wavy tresses that fell right below her shoulders while she debuted a new look with curtain bangs. As for glam, she kept it natural with rosy cheeks and nude lipstick.

Sarah Hyland attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Although her heels were hidden tonight, Hyland wore Stuart Weitzman heels to elevate her outfit.

When it comes to footwear, she often gravitates to designers like Le Silla, Christian Louboutin, Jeffrey Campbell, and Andrea Wazen to fulfill her footwear needs. Her off-duty looks sometimes include comfier styles by Fila, Reebok and Nike.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Critics Choice

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

