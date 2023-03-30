Exclusive: Sandra Choi Talks Jimmy Choo’s Collaborative Spirit with Stylists at ‘THR’ Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood Party

Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi brought powerful style to the Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Stylists on Tuesday in West Hollywood, Calif. The event was a meaningful one for Choo, which co-hosted the occasion with THR — and, naturally, was frequently worn by attendees, including Megan Thee Stallion, Dakota Fanning and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Choi shared her thoughts on Jimmy Choo’s longtime creative work with stylists — like honorees Law Roach, Sophie Lopez and more — with Footwear News.

(L-R): Dakota Fanning, Dakota Fanning and Sandra Choi on March 28, 2023 in Los Angeles for ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood party. CREDIT: Donato Sardella

“When we work with stylists, it is another opinion just to soundcheck,” Choi exclusively told FN. “Obviously, I have my point of view to put in, but sometimes you go to reality and then invite the creative to play. Ultimately, it is my decision.”

Though Choi has core creative control at the brand, she does share that stylists’ power is making Choo part of an artist’s fashion identity.

“It is a checking in thing, but they do tend to bring things that really kind of make things different,” the FNAA-winning designer said. “In this event today, they’re the ones that make an identity, connect the product with someone who’s been very personal about that characteristic, because ultimately, it’s about the talent. It’s not about what character they’re playing—they’re playing themselves.”

The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo’s Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood event celebrated the magazine’s annual 25 Most Powerful Stylists list. Presented at Sunset Tower, guests including Elle Fanning, Megan Thee Stallion and Jodie Turner-Smith toasted fashion’s top celebrity stylists. The evening’s honorees included Erin Walsh, Law Roach, Molly Dickson and Warren Alfie Baker, as well as Rising Star and Social Star stylists including Chloe Takayanagi, Dani Michelle, Emma Morrison and Enrique Melendez.

-Charlie Carballo contributed to this story

