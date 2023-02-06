Sam Smith Serves Up Drama in Red Valentino Cape & Ringleader Hat at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Sam Smith brought a dramatic pop of color to the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The “Unholy” musician hit the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night, along with a crew including their collaborator Kim Petras and drag queens Violet Chachki and Gottmik.

For the occasion, Smith wore a bright red puffed Valentino gown with ballooned sleeves, a high neckline and a voluminous cape silhouette. A matching top hat with a sheer red veil, as well as a cane, gloves and sparkling drop earrings, finished their ensemble with a ringleader-like twist.

(L-R): Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik attend the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to shoes, Smith’s footwear could not be seen. However, similarly to the rest of their crew’s red and black color theme, it’s likely they donned a set of towering platform boots or pumps for the occasion. The soaring silhouette has recently become one of Smith’s go-to’s, as seen on “Saturday Night Live” and their appearance at the Valentino spring 2023 couture show.

(L-R): Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik attend the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

