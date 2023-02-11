Sam Smith Masters Camp in Black Inflated Latex Jumpsuit and Platform Boots at the 2023 BRIT Awards Red Carpet

Sam Smith attended The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena today in London. The star-studded event saw Smith styled in a high-art jumpsuit with a high-shine finish boosted by sky-high platforms.

Sam Smith arrives at The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 11, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

In campy styles, Smith wore a high-neck shiny black jumpsuit from Harri with a puffy inflated quality comprised of sharp shoulders that transitioned into gloved sleeves. From the sleek gloved sleeves came the high-shine midsection featuring a zip-up closure followed by fitted trousers with exaggerated inflated pant-legs. The London based brand that made the inflated architectural style and many like it inspired by BDSM styling. The inflated trend has been taking the fashion industry by storm, the trend translating into everything from shoulder bags to shoes.

The “Unholy” singer’s outfit was finished with a pair of sleek platform boots. Their towering style was crafted from smooth black patent leather, featuring wide belted ankle straps and thick front soles. A set of 5.6-inch block heels finished the set with a sharp height boost, remaining versatile and bohemian for an array of ensembles. The platform style transitioned from the pant legs, seemingly blending into one another seamlessly for an all-encompassing style.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino and Burberry.

Sam Smith arrives at The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 11, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Smith tends to gravitate towards trendy and fluid styles. On more formal occasions, Smith will wear platforms and lace-up or heeled boots in vinyl and eye-catching styles from the likes of Gucci and Bottega Veneta. For casual moments, Smith goes for chunky sneakers from Adidas and Reebok. They often challenge gender norms with their colorful wardrobe. From skirts to dresses, pants suits to heels, Smith seemingly can wear it all.

PHOTOS: Check out Sam Smith’s top shoe moments.