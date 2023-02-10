Sam Hubbard Suits Up in Dark Blue Tuxedo & Shiny Loafers at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Sam Hubbard mastered red carpet style at the 2023 NFL Honors in Phoenix, Ariz. tonight. The star-studded ceremony brings together athletes and entertainers to honor some of football’s greats.

While arriving at the Symphony Hall, Hubbard appeared on the carpet dark blue suit. The ensemble consisted of a blazer and coordinating pants. The overcoat featured sleek satin lapels and side-slanted pockets. The Cincinnati Bengals football defensive end complemented his outfit with a white button-down shirt and a black bow tie.

Sam Hubbard and his girlfriend attend the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. CREDIT: Getty Images

Completing the NFL player’s look was a set of black patent leather loafers. The silhouette featured an elongated toe, lace detailing and a small square heel.

Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. For men, loafers tend to be business-casual shoes; for women, they can also be lug-sole shoes synonymous with schoolgirl style. Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red carpet events.

A closer look at Sam Hubbard’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

