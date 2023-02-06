Salt-N-Pepa Honor Hip-Hop in Monogrammed Suits at Grammy Awards 2023

Salt-N-Pepa made a triumphant return to the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight. The duo took the stage as part of a highly-anticipated 50th-anniversary group performance honoring the hip-hop genre.

Both James (Salt) and Denton (Pepa) twinned onstage in monogrammed outfits, featuring black leather paneling and an allover white, red and black “S” print. James’ attire featured a suit with a zip-up blazer, black blouse and large gold hoop earrings. Meanwhile, Denton donned a matching belted jumpsuit accented with cargo pockets, layered silver wallet chains, gold necklaces and a gold chain-topped cuff bracelet.

Salt-N-Pepa perform onstage during the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The duo were part of an extensive group of hip-hop stars performing for the special occasion, which included LL Cool J, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, Glorilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel, Scorpio, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, the Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, Run-D.M.C., DJ Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.

Earlier, both stars made an elegant entrance together on the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena. James arrived in a poppy-printed white suit and red platform pumps, while Denton sparkled in a light pink sequined off-the-shoulder gown with silver crystal-embellished Rene Caovilla pumps.

(L-R): Cheryl James and Sandra Denton of Salt-N-Pepa attend the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

