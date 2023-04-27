Salma Hayek Brings Romantic Glamour in Lace-Covered Silk Dress & Hidden Heels to Time 100 Gala 2023

Salma Hayek brought romantic style to the red carpet for the Time 100 Gala’s 2023 ceremony this week. The actress was one of this year’s honorees for the Time 100, Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

On Wednesday, Hayek hit the red carpet at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York for the occasion, wearing a gothically elegant dress. The Oscar-winning actress‘ style featured a pale blue silk base with a rounded neckline, layered beneath a sleeveless black bodice with a sweeping draped skirt crafted from black floral lace. The intricate textile was woven with minuscule sequins as well, providing Hayek with an allover sparkling effect.

Salma Hayek at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The “Frida” actress‘ attire was complete with gleaming earrings and large diamond rings, as well as a light-catching champagne clutch.

When it came to footwear, Hayek’s shoes could not be seen beneath her dress’ long hem. However, it’s likely the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” star slipped on a pair of platform-soled sandals or pumps with high heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, given her longtime penchant for sky-high heels on the red carpet.

Salma Hayek at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the Time 100 Gala 2023 in the gallery.