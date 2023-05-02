Salma Hayek Ignites the Met Gala Red Carpet in 6-Inch Heels & Red-Hot Gucci Dress

Salma Hayek brought a fiery red look to the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in New York tonight.

Hayek stunned in a red Gucci dress at the event. The ensemble featured a corseted leather bodice and a layered tulle skirt with a lace slit, all in a bold shade of vermilion. She accessorized with stunning pearl earrings and draped pearls on her shoulders, completing the look with her hair pulled back to show off the dress.

Salma Hayek attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

She took the red hues down to her feet in towering platform pumps that featured block heels elevating her look by at least 6 inches.

The Mexican-American actress, known for her elegant and glamorous fashion sense, often opts for figure-hugging gowns with intricate beading and embroidery, showcasing her hourglass figure. At the Met Gala, she has been seen in designers such as Alexander McQueen, Gucci and Balenciaga, always pushing the boundaries of fashion with bold colors and daring silhouettes. She also incorporates her Mexican heritage into her fashion choices, wearing traditional embroidered dresses on the red carpet. Off the red carpet, she maintains her chic style with tailored suits and statement accessories, often sporting jewelry from her own line.

Salma Hayek attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

PHOTOS: Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos of All Arrivals, Live Updates